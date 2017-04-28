Four in five kids feel social media companies are failing to protect them

Social media companies aren’t doing enough to protect young adults, according to new research from the NSPCC.

Four out of five children felt that social media companies aren’t doing enough to shield them from upsetting, dangerous, and adult content.

The findings are revealed by Net Aware, a guide for parents to 39 of the most popular social media sites, apps, and games used by young people, produced by the NSPCC and O2.

The site’s aim is to do all the work for parents by updating them with information, risks, and issues on sites their children are using.

