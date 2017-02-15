TECH: Brexit pound sees Sonos speakers price hike

Premium audio fans are about to feel the brunt of Brexit after luxury speaker and sound system manufacturer, Sonos, confirmed they will be raising prices by 25 per cent.

The US company confirmed that the US dollar to pound exchange rate made business “unsustainable” and that prices will increase as of 23 February 2017.

The company reported that the ‘Play’ wireless HiFi speaker systems will see a 15 per cent increase in cost with prices being raised by £30, £40 and £70. The 'Connect' speaker systems will see a 25 per cent increase in cost with prices rising from £279 to £349 and £399 to £499.

'Changing circumstances'

“These increases aren’t something we take lightly,” the company said in a statement. “But there are times when changing circumstances make them necessary.”

“Over recent months, there has been a significant change on the US Dollar to GBP exchange rate. As a result, our existing pricing has become unsustainable and, like many other companies, we have to increase prices for all products priced in GBP.”

Sonos isn't the only technology giant to be raising prices post-Brexit vote and it joins Apple, Dell and Microsoft who have all credited a weaker pound for their British price hikes.