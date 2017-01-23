Time for Tyrone students to be creative

Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture is calling on artistic and creative secondary school students from Tyrone to get creative and turn industrial, commercial and domestic waste products into works of art for this year’s Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition.

Holy Trinity College in Cookstown was among the runners up in last year’s competition, which encourages young designers in second level education to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into the bin.

The entry deadline for the 2017 competition is this Friday January 27.

Last year’s competition saw an amazing entry from Holy Trinity, Cookstown reach the Grand Final which was held in the extravagant 3Arena venue in Dublin. ‘Nubian Queen’ was designed by Alicia Francisco, Maria Nosolini and Adama Balde from black duct tape, wire, used jewellery, coiled paper and fabric. Their teacher was Eimear Lavery.

Speaking at the announcement of the competition, William Thompson, Head of Consumer Banking NI, Bank of Ireland said: “As the bank that supports young people both at a local and national level we are very excited to support this fantastic competition.

“Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture continues to grow and evolve each year and we are so proud to be part of what has become such a major event for secondary school students across the country.

“Since 2012 Bank of Ireland has worked closely with the Junk Kouture team to create an experience that is unparalleled for students who have the opportunity to unleash their creative potential through design and performance.”