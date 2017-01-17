WATCH: Stunning timelapse video of Mourne Mountains

The breathtaking beauty of Mourne Mountains has been captured in a spectacular timelapse video, shot by a couple from County Wicklow.

Avid hillwalkers Martin Critchley and his partner Sharron Schwartz spent a year-and-a-half filming the seasonal changes at the world-famous County Down beauty spot.

A still from the spectacular timelapse video of the Mourne Mountains

“We absolutely fell in love with the Mountains of Mourne and vicinity years ago,” Martin said. “Since then we have developed a parallel passion for landscape photography and videography, calling ourselves Purple Peak Adventures.

“We wanted to try and capture the remarkable landscapes of the Kingdom of Mourne throughout the changing seasons. This required much patience and many visits to the area over 18 months, which involved camping out overnight several times to capture sunrise and sunset sequences.

“During one camp on Slieve Commedagh we were visited overnight by a brazen fox who stole one of our rucksacks from the porch of our tent and chewed through several straps!”

The stunning footage has already attracted close to 3,000 views on YouTube and it has received nothing but positive comments.

“Pure splendor Martin...loved the rainbow shot from 2.11...Well done mate :),” wrote poster Tee Campez.

“Incredible, beautiful imagery,” added Jason McCormac.