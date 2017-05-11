The 10th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards recognised the standard of excellence in diary farming by Aurivo suppliers in the region.

The Awards highlight the dedication and commitment of Aurivo milk suppliers for their milk production in 2016.

Gary Young from Castlederg was acknowledged for his contribution to diary farming excellence at the Awards ceremony held at the Radisson Hotel Sligo. He received the award for ‘Best Northern Ireland Supplier’.

Gary has been supplying milk for over 20 years and continues to seek improvement where possible. Milking 185 Holstein cows on 165 hectares farm, he continues to invest in the business. In 2014, due to the extensive use of power on the farm, Gary installed a wind turbine to operate at maximum efficiency.

Aaron Forde, Chief Executive of Aurivo said: “With over 1,000 milk suppliers Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and committed supplier base, in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. The Milk Quality Awards highlight the excellent standard of milk produced by Aurivo farmers on a daily basis. I would like to congratulate Gary on his success and Aurivo is proud to have him as a milk supplier. We look forward to working together with Gary and all our suppliers to strengthen our market position both nationally and internationally.”

Commenting at the Awards, Pat Duffy, Chairman of Aurivo, said: “Milk of the highest standard and excellent quality is the core of our foundation at Aurivo. 2017 marks the 10th year of the Milk Quality Awards which recognises and acknowledges the standard of excellence in dairy farming across the region. Congratulations to Gary on his continued success, hard work and dedication.”