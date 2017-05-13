£150 charity event banner stolen from Glenshane pass

Police are appealing for information after two women in a black Ford Focus are alleged to have stolen a number of charity banners from the side of the Glenshane pass.

The banner, which is said to have cost £150, was advertising a truck festival to raise money for NI Children's Hospice and NI Hospice.

The sign that was taken

they were reported stolen on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the event told the Mail on Friday: "Unfortunately this evening we had one of our advertising banners stolen from the Glenshane Pass advertising our annual truck festival on the 27th and 28th May to raise money for the NI CHILDREN'S HOSPICE and the NI HOSPICE

"These two charities are the ones that are losing out the most from this.

"This banner cost £150 and unfortunately this isn't the first time this has happened in the last 4 years but hopefully it will be the last.

"We have contacted the police and given them the details of the vehicle - a black Ford Focus and also that two women where seen removing the banner.

"Thanks to the passer bye who contacted us at 8.20pm this evening.

"We would be very grateful if anyone has any information to either contact us via PM or on 07595 658380 or contact Magherafelt Police station on 101."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police received a report that two banners had been stolen from the roadside on Glenshane Road on Friday evening, 12 May.

"It's understood the theft occurred at around 8.20pm.

"Officers are keen to speak with witnesses and are especially interested in hearing from anyone who can help identify two women travelling in a black Ford Focus who may have been involved in this incident. Please call 101, quoting reference 1359 12/05/17."