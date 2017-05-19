196 pupils enjoy trip to the theatre

Mid Ulster nursery school children recently enjoyed complimentary tickets to Pinocchio at the Burnavon, Cookstown.

Phoenix, Holy Trinity, Jack and Jill, Naíscoil Eoghian and Bosco nursery schools enjoyed a taste of theatre through the production of The Curious Adventures of Pinocchio.

Starring CBeebies Patrick Lynch the story of Pinocchio, his adventures and his nose are brought to life through a collection of old books and a little magic.

For many of the 196 children in attendance, this was their first trip to the theatre.

We hope they enjoyed their visit and Pinocchio as much as we did!