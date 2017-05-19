£2.4m sports complex to open at Magherafelt Rainey School

A new £2.4m centre of sporting excellence will be officially opened at Magherafelt’s Rainey School on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art complex on the Tobermore Road was funded by the Department of Education and Trustees of the School.

Principal Mark McCullough said it will provide an unrivalled learning and coaching facility in Mid Ulster.

The complex will be used mainly by students and staff to access the full Northern Ireland Curriculum in PE, sports and competitive games.

The Trustees, on behalf of governors, staff, students and parents said they are deeply indebted to those who contributed to the ‘Rainey 2000 Sports Fund.

The fund was used to enhance the facilities generously provided by the Department of Education.

As well as being used to coach core sports of hockey and rugby in the school, the complex will become a health and well-being centre for the Rainey community.

The complex boasts a magnificent four badminton hall and a state-of-the-art fitness suite which contains running machines, static bicycles, cross trainers and a full range of free weights and weight machines.

A balcony overlooks the hall giving spectators a great view. A dedicated PE classroom also boasts 30 computers and laptops. The facilities are completed with a PE Office and four modern changing rooms.

Mr McCullough said Rainey has a proud tradition in participative sport in the team and individual events.

“The new £2.4m investment is a significant event in a structured programme of redevelopment and re-imagination of the school estate and infrastructure,” he continued.

“Led by Mr Sean Corry (Chair of Trustees) and Mr David Henry (Chair of Property Committee), the complex strengthens the commitment in Rainey and provides the very best facilities possible in this flagship Northern Ireland School. It will provide an unrivalled learning and coaching facility in Mid-Ulster for generations of future students.”

The complex will be officially opened at 10am on Saturday. After the unveiling of a plaque, it is open to view by the public from 11.30-1pm.