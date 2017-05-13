20-year-old in hospital after Cookstown crash involving lorry

A young man is being treated in hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening "at this stage" following a crash that closed the Cookstown-Moneymore Road yesterday.

Police said the road, which was closed following the crash, has now been reopened.

The crash involved both a car and a lorry.

In a statement to the Mail this morning, the PSNI said: "Following a two-vehicle road accident between a car and a lorry on the Cookstown Road in Moneymore shortly after 3.30pm on Friday 12 May, a 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

"The road, which had been closed for a time, has now reopened."