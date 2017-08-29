Accused harassed female while on community service order

A Clogher man has been given four months custody after being found guilty of harassing a female he met while on community service.

Lee McCausland, 25, from Main Street, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that over a four week period in May, McCausland sent a large amount of messages through social media to his victim, even though she had stated she did not wish to have any communication with him.

The victim also received phone calls in which the caller never spoke, and was registered on a dating site against her wishes.

In a victim impact statement, she reported feeling ‘sick and scared’, and that the unwanted attention added to her anxiety and caused her insomnia.

At an earlier court hearing, a two year restraining order had been imposed on McCausland after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

McCausland had admitted to taking an interest in the woman, but now conceded that there was no likelihood of a relationship.

The defence solicitor said that he had examined the messages and could see no malicious content in them.

However, District Judge John Meehan pointed out that the victim’s weekend had been spoiled after McCausland sent her a message blaming her for getting him into trouble with his probation officer.

The court heard that McCausland had been jailed in the past in relation to violence, and had received a suspended sentence for assault.

His pre-sentence report stated that the latest charge was an addition to an already concerning pattern of behaviour, and that there was a high risk of reoffending.

The defence solicitor said that in mitigation, McCausland had pleaded guilty early, saving the victim from attending court and being cross-examined.

When he made the case for a community service order, Judge Meehan interrupted him, saying that one of the most aggravating features of the case was that the offence had arisen out of a community service order, and that it was clear McCausland could not be given an order that allowed him contact with another female.

When the solicitor said that McCausland had successfully completed the order, the judge told him he had spoken long enough, and sentenced McCausland for the offence.