Acheson + Glover Dungannon takes charity to heart once again

The plight of a colleague’s child faced with a serious heart condition has prompted generous workers at AG (Acheson + Glover) to this year raise funds for the charity which supported the infant and his family.

Staff at AG’s (Acheson + Glover) Dungannon site chose the Children’s Heartbeat Trust as their annual fundraising beneficiary following the harrowing ordeal endured by their colleague, digital marketing manager Niall Parfitt.

Niall’s son, also Niall, was only seven weeks old when he became ill with a serious congenital heart defect TAPVD and had to undergo major surgery in London.

He and his family received vital emotional and practical support from the Trust which offers financial support for the families of babies and young people undergoing treatment in hospital.

The charity also provides support groups and accommodation for those with family attending the Royal Hospital’s Clark Clinic, Northern Ireland’s only regional specialist unit.

The Trust was chosen by the employees themselves following a nomination and voting process. Previously the company selected one charity to benefit from a firm-wide series of events but this year, each of the seven individual sites opted to choose a charity close to their hearts, spreading out the generosity among even more charitable recipients.

A number of events will take place over the next 12 months to assist the Trust to continue its research and campaigning into heart disease for Northern Ireland’s youngest patients.

Niall was delighted AG agreed to raise funds for the Trust which helped his family cope through their son’s treatment.

“It was very difficult watching Niall go through all his treatment and surgery but thankfully Niall is now two years old and is a normal, fun little boy who loves to drives his mum and dad and his big sister Eabha crazy!” he laughed. “We are so thankful to the Trust for all the emotional and practical support they gave us throughout this time and I’m so grateful my colleagues at AG in Dungannon have chosen the Trust as its annual charity.”