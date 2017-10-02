African charity bid on the menu at the Dolphin

Staff at an award-winning Dungannon takeaway have just returned from an expedition to Norway where they gained new insights into creating the perfect fish and chip.

As one of the UK’s top 10 fish and chip shops, The Dolphin takeaway was given the opportunity by the Norwegian Seafood Council to go on an educational trip exploring Norwegian waters, and learn about supply chain of Cod and Haddock- the UK’s most beloved fish.

The trip has been described by the team at The Dolphin as ‘highly educational and informative’ as well as a ‘once in a life time opportunity.’ On their journey, they also had the chance to discover many interesting facts surrounding one of the largest sustainable cod and haddock stocks in the world.

The Dolphin team were alongside representatives from 8 other stores during the trip- all of which are in the running for Fish and Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

Alongside the award ceremony in January 2018, owner Malachy Mallon described his aspirations to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in the summer of 2018.

He will be joined by industry colleagues in a bid to open up the highest pop up fish&chip shop, all in aid of charity.

This plan comes shortly after Malachy cycled 1,500 miles across the UK visiting the top fish and chip shops, raising £15,000 in aid of The Fishermen’s Mission charity, which supports fishermen.