Agony as Dungannon children miss out on first choice school

Competition for places is at its fiercest ever in Dungannon’s Catholic schools with some 11-year-olds missing out on their first and even second preference places this year.

Local community representatives say that children with a B1 in the transfer test are now no longer guaranteed a place at a local grammar school.

Increasing demand from families living beyond the grammar schools’ natural intake boundaries has pushed up the entrance criteria.

SDLP Councillor Denise Mullen said that parents had approached her after their children failed to get into either St Patrick’s Academy, St Joseph’s Donaghmore and St Ciaran’s, Ballygawley, even with a B1 in the transfer test.

This year, St Joseph’s took the unprecedented step of advising parents that only children with an A grade who were the eldest in the family or had siblings already at the school would be able to secure a place.

The increasing pressures reflect the decade long population boom in the district, which has swelled the number of children attending local schools, and suggest that while political leaders are heavily promoting integrated education, a Catholic education is more popular than ever.

The scramble for a Catholic education in the town is also mirrored in the all-abilities schools, with children in the town being offered places in Cookstown instead. Councillor Mullen said: “The number of children applying for places at the town’s grammar schools is getting higher and higher, which places an even greater pressure on pupils and their parents.

“The transfer procedure can be difficult enough without this extra stress.”