Aliyah launches sign language campaign

Aliyah Black from County Tyrone, together with Alanis Millar from County Antrim, has helped launched a nationwide campaign for British Sign Language (BSL) to be taught in schools.

A survey of more than 2,000 deaf and hearing young people across the UK, which Alanis and Aliyah helped to design, found 97% think BSL should be taught in schools and 92% want it to be offered as a GCSE.

Alanis, 14, and Aliyah, 16, created the survey as part of working on the Young People’s Advisory Board for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

When the girls joined the Board in 2015, they agreed that lack of access to BSL was a key concern.

BSL is not on the national curriculum in England, there’s no option to study it as a GCSE and private lessons are expensive. The survey findings show this is not just a deaf issue; respondents with no hearing impairment actually showed more interest in learning BSL than deaf respondents.

Alanis and Aliyah have taught sign language to children in other classes at Jordanstown School.

The girls said: “They loved learning to sign - at first they were nervous, but they got really good at it and they really enjoyed it. To have BSL as a subject in schools all over the UK would be a brilliant idea.”

Susan Daniels, Chief Executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society, commented: “Everyone in the UK, deaf or hearing, should have the opportunity to learn BSL. This survey shows children and young people really want to learn to sign, so we are urging the government to respond to this demand.”

Last week Alanis and Aliyah travelled to London to officially launch their Right to Sign campaign with the National Deaf Children’s Society and mark the start of Deaf Awareness Week (May 15-21, 2017).

BSL is a visual-gestural language, with its own grammar and principles, completely different from the English. It is the first or preferred language of around 70,000 Deaf people in the UK.

BSL was recognised by UK government as a language in its own right in 2003, but it is not protected as a minority language

Alanis and Aliyah are asking anyone who agrees that schools should offer sign language lessons to contact their MLA and ask them to support the campaign.

To support the girls and the Right to Sign campaign, go to buzz.org.uk/righttosign.