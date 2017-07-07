Alzheimer’s Carer Support Group

The next meeting of the Alzheimer’s Society Carer Support Group in Cookstown will be held on Wednesday July 19 in The Hub, Burn Road from 12.00noon – 1.30pm.

The meetings give family and friends of people with dementia an opportunity to meet with others in similar situations and share their experiences and concerns in an understanding and confidential setting.

If you would benefit from practical information and emotional support you are encouraged to attend.

Light refreshments will be provided.

If you would like to find out more about the group or services provided by the Alzheimer’s Society please contact Mona McGlade, Dementia Support Worker on 028 8676 5888.