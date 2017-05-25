And He’s Off! Mal’s on a mission

The owner of Fish and Chip Shop, The Dolphin, Dungannon has set off on his 1500 mile solo charity cycle to the UK’s Top 10 Chippies in a bid to net £15,000 for the Fishermen’s Mission.

He’s hoping that the nation’s fish and chip lovers will ‘chip in’ with online donations, especially in lead up to National Fish and Chip Day on June 2.

Malachy Mallon celebrated the start of his ‘Fish, Chips & Bicycle Clips’ #MalOnAMission charity cycle, sponsored by McWhinney Sausages by cycling to Belfast’s iconic ‘Big Fish’ landmark at Donegal Quay to greet sponsors and supporters, before continuing his epic 19 day mission.

From 20th May - 8th June, 50 year old Malachy will cover a gruelling 1500 miles across Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales to visit each of his fellow UK Top 10 Fish & Chips Shops (National Fish & Chip Awards). He will be highly visible as he cycles across the UK escorted by an eye-catching branded charity van, driven by a volunteer from the Fishermen’s Mission, and will be accompanied on some legs of the route by friends and comrades from the chippy industry.

Malachy hopes his UK charity cycle will highlight the vital importance of the lesser known Fishermen’s Mission charity, as well as generating much needed funds.

He explained,

“Without our brave Fishermen there’d be no fish and chips. Next time you eat the nation’s favourite dish, think about the hardworking people who spent days or even weeks at sea in often treacherous conditions. Fishing remains the most dangerous peacetime occupation in the UK; that’s why fishermen need support 24 hours a day, every day of the year.”

Supt. Suesan Brown, Fishermen’s Mission, Boston, Lincolnshire who will be Malachy’s support driver and ‘wing woman’ for the duration of his 1500 mile trip, said;

“Malachy’s aiming to raise £10 for every mile cycled, so please make a donation today www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MalOnAMission no matter how large or small. The Fishermen’s Mission is the only fishermen’s charity that provides emergency support alongside practical, financial, spiritual and emotional care, helping all fishermen, active or retired, and their families. This charity cycle is such fantastic idea, it will be a very exciting adventure and on behalf of the Fishermen’s Mission offices across the UK, we wish him a safe and successful journey.”

Malachy added: “I am bowled over by the fantastic public response so far as well as the amazing comradery and support from the fish and chip industry, especially my fellow Top 10 shops who have pulled out all the stops to welcome me. National Fish & Chip Day on June 2 falls during my cycle, so we’ll all be celebrating in style and I aim to use the occasion to drum up even more donations for the Fishermen’s Mission. So many great people have pulled together to help make this cycle happen. I’d like to thank my main sponsor, McWhinney Sausages and secondary sponsors, Duncrue Food Processors and Stephens Catering Equipment for their kind support. I’m being backed all the way by the Fishermen’s Mission who have been a fantastic help, it’s such a worthy charity so please donate today and help these guys continue the crucial work of supporting our brave UK Fishermen.”

Malachy will celebrate the end of his epic 19 day cycle by visiting the UK’s No.1 Fish & Chip Shop, Kingfisher in Plymouth before taking the ferry to Dublin on 8th June and cycling home.

The cycle is sponsored by McWhinney Sausages and supported by Duncrue Food Processors and Stephens Catering Equipment.

The ‘Fish Chips & Bicycle Clips’ #MalOnAMission fundraising campaign is now live online at JustGiving/MalOnAMission supported by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media.