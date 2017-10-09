Anger after holy statue defaced near Mass rock

A Tyrone community has been left in a state of shock and anger over the “disgusting” attack on a statue, a local councillor has said.

Red paint was thrown over the statue of Mary in Greencastle, Co Tyrone.

Mid Tyrone Sinn Féin Councillor Seán Clarke said: “There is deep sense of shock and anger within this local community at the disgusting defacing of a statue of ‘Our Lady’ in Greencastle and these sentiments are being shared wide and far.

“The motives behind what has happened are as yet unclear but it is suffice to say that whoever is responsible has stooped to the depths of depravity in a warped effort to cause the utmost offence and hurt possible.”

The large statue of the Virgin Mary was placed close to a Mass rock on land in Co Tyrone where a Canadian goldmine firm refused to allow a Catholic service to be held last year. It is not known who put the statue, which is lit up at night, at the site. Dalradian Gold wants to mine for gold in the area.