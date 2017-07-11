'Anti-British' stickers removed by Mid Ulster Council

Dozens of stickers accusing nationalist controlled Mid Ulster Council of pursuing an 'anti-British agenda' have been removed by council workers in the Magherafelt area.

Loyalists are believed to have been behind placing the stickers on bins and lamp posts.

A council spokesperson said that they are aware of the illegal fly-posting of stickers over the weekend.

"We have subsequently removed a number of stickers from council property," said the spokesperson.

"We take all incidents of fly-posting very seriously, and are committed to keeping our District free from unsightly posters which have a negative impact on the look and feel of our towns and villages.”