Appeal after serious fire at commercial premises

Police are appealing for information following a fire in the early hours of this morning at a commercial premises on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon.

Constable Moore said “Shortly before 2am a building containing valeting equipment was extensively damaged as a result of a fire.

"PSNI attended with NIFRS who are still at the scene but have brought the blaze under control.

"I would appeal that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 104 13/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."