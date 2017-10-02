Ardboe community 'deeply saddened' by local man's road death

Police are appealing for information after a man died following a road traffic collision on Chapel Street in Cookstown.

Stephen Wilkinson, 26, from the Ardboe area, died after being involved in a collision with a Ford Focus shortly before 3.30am on Sunday.

The 26-year-old male driver of the car has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Inspector McAdam is appealing for anyone who was in Chapel Street early this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Cookstown or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 358 of 01/10/17.

Ardboe O'Donovan Rossa GAA Club said in a Facebook post that the entire community are deeply saddened to hear of Stephen's untimely death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, Christopher and Sharon, and younger brother, Ryan, at this extremely difficult time. We also extend our prayers to his large circle of family and friends."

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson extended his condolences to the family. “My thoughts and prayers are with the Wilkinson family at this desperately sad time and my deepest sympathies are with the family and his friends,” he said.