Ardboe man certainly has the ‘specs’ appeal

Niall Quinn from Ardboe has been selected as a regional finalist in this year’s Specsavers organised Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition.

Niall, who is soon to graduate with an Advertising, Marketing and Communications degree from De Montfort University in Leicester, is a local winner in the 16-24 age category. He will now go forward to the next round of judging, competing against finalists from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales for a place in the prestigious final, where one overall winner will walk away with a cash prize of £10,000 and the coveted title Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2017.

Niall first began wearing glasses in 2006 when he started secondary school and has never looked back. “I really enjoy wearing glasses,” he said. “It’s a beautiful world out there and you might as well see it clearly. Glasses can also make you look smart and intelligent and that’s no bad thing!

“I decided to enter the Specsavers competition as I’d recently purchased a new pair of specs and thought it would be a bit of craic. I’m certainly glad I did – it’s amazing to get this far in the competition and I’d like to wish everyone the best of luck for the next stage.”