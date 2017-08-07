Armagh and Tyrone fans clash on train

Clashes between Tyrone and Armagh GAA fans on the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise train are being investigated by Translink.

It happened on the 20:50 train on Saturday, after Tyrone beat Armagh in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals at Croke Park in Dublin.

Gardaí were called and boarded the train at Drogheda at about 22:20 local time. No arrests were made.

Translink said “some passengers were involved in an affray on board”.

A gardai spokesperson said: “Irish Rail staff contacted gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station to inform them that there was a disturbance on board a Belfast-bound train,” a garda spokesperson added.

“Gardaí arrived on the scene and boarded the train. They spoke to a number of passengers and calmed the situation down. No complaints were made and no arrests took place. The train departed a short time later without further incident.”

Translink said that gardaí were called after a train manager raised concerns. ”The train stopped at Drogheda to allow them (gardaí) to board and deal with the situation,” a Translink spokesperson said.