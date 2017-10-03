Arvalee School and Row the Erne’s Big Lunch win

Buoyancy aids are top of the shopping list for Arvalee School in Omagh and ‘Row the Erne’ in Enniskillen whose joint plans to help local community groups have seen them scoop a £200 prize in The Big Lunch competition.

Supported by Belfast Harbour, The Big Lunch initiative is run by Eden Project Communities, a network designed to help ordinary people make positive change in their communities.

The competition asked young people, aged between eight and 18 years old, across the whole of Northern Ireland to say what they would do to improve community spirit where they live and submit a three-minute video making the case for why their particular initiative should win a share of the £3,000 funding pot.

Olivia Cosgrove from ‘Row the Erne’ said: “We are delighted to have won Big Lunch funding. Arvalee School would like to take an expedition on Lough Erne to learn more about the landscape and to share that knowledge in their community. Together, we want to help other community groups access the water more easily, and intend to use our winnings to buy buoyancy aids and a trailer so that more schools, youth groups and people with special needs can access the Currach Menapian, a boat built by the community for the community.”