Attacked mother cowering with child while high on substances

A local man who attacked his former partner while she cowered with their two year old son in ‘an unrestrained, prolonged and public assault’ has been jailed for nine months.

Gary Millar, 25, from Luney Road, Desertmartin, was accused by District Judge John Meehan of being in a ‘psychotic state of wrath’ when he committed the attack.

Dungannon Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday how the defendant left the victim with blood on her mouth and face, and also assaulted another woman after she attempted to intervene.

As well as two counts of assault arising out of the attack, which took place in a local car park on June 4, Millar was charged with criminal damage, harassment, and driving without insurance or a driving licence.

The defence solicitor said he recognised the gravity of the situation. He told the court that the attack occurred after the breakdown of the defendant’s contact with his child, and while he was abusing alcohol and prescription drugs.

The harassment behaviour took place over six weeks and involved Millar threatening ‘very vigorously’ to take his own life with no threat to his former partner.

The solicitor warned that Millar would return to substance abuse without education and support.

However, District Judge John Meehan said that he had to consider the gravity of risk to individuals. He accused Millar of showing very limited insight or remorse for his behaviour towards his ex and their son.

“The connection between you and this woman is an aggravating factor since she remains prey to your attitudes to your right of contact with this child”, he said.

The judge said it was a cruel and brutal assault carried out in a defiant and arrogant manner in front of onlookers. “You see your violence as being of a minimal character”, said the judge, and accused him of causing fear in the woman who had intervened in the assault. For these two offences, the judge sentenced him to five and two months in jail.

The judge pointed out that after the assault Millar went and attacked a vehicle, kicking off its number-plate, which earned the defendant a further two months in prison.

For driving without insurance or a valid driving licence, he fined Millar £450 and disqualified him from driving for nine months and until he passes a suitable driving test.

The judge also ordered the defendant to pay £315 in compensation costs for damaging the car number plate, a sum that would be hard to pay for a single mother.

There was a further two months in jail for harassment and five months for the second assault charge.

Judge Meehan ran the sentences concurrently, and ordered him to pay a levy of £25.