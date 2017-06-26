Aughnacloy firm Montgomery Food wins major small business award

A thriving business from Aughnacloy has just been named as Agri Business of the Year at the Business Eye First Trust Bank Small Business Awards.

Montgomery Food Consulting, set up by Clogher businesswoman, Rhonda Montgomery, was named as Best Agri Business at the awards, which were held at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday, June 15.

Hosted by UTV’s Marc Mallett, hundreds of companies entered the awards, with the winners chosen by a panel of judges led by Head of First Trust Bank, Des Moore, and Business Eye’s Richard Buckley.

Rhonda Montgomery established Montgomery Food Consulting in 2012, and since then, the company has grown year-on-year.

Rhonda also established a successful sister business that represents the needs and requirements of butchers across Ireland – Butchery Excellence International – which has just secured the rights to host the first-ever World Butchers’ Challenge in Belfast in 2018. She said she was absolutely thrilled with the recognition.