Ballygawley field of sunflowers raises money for cancer charity

A field of sunflowers along the A5 near Ballygawley has been warming the hearts of motorists and raising money for a cancer charity.

The sunflowers come courtesy of Allan Rainey - a councillor for the Ulster Unionist Party in West Tyrone.

A box left at the side of the field informs visitors that they are more than welcome to pick a bunch of flowers and leave a donation for Cancer Research UK.

It is a charity that has a special place in Allan’s heart. His wife, Bertie, died from the disease in 1998, but not before she had helped raise thousands to give others hope.

She was a member of the Ballygawley Cancer Research committee. “In one special year, she helped to raise £20,000”, he said.