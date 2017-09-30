Banbridge police snare suspect serial burglar after late night chase

Police have snared a suspect burglar after a chase through the streets of Dromore.

Banbridge police were called to the town after an alarm was activated overnight at a business premises. According to police, alert members of the public spotted the suspect and were able to give officers a description.

Fleet-footed officers searched the nearby streets and gave chase on foot as the would-be burglar tried to flee.

After a 500 metre dash, they arrested the man on suspicion of two previous town centre burglaries last week. He has since been charged with one, and the investigation into the other continues, say police.

“This shows the direct impact of lifting the phone to us”, said Banbridge police. “All too often after appeals go out we read, “Oh I thought he looked dodgy...”, or similar from someone who didn’t speak up at the time. We would rather get a call and it turn out to be a false alarm than not get a call until it’s too late.

“Phone any suspicious activity into 101, and any ongoing serious incidents into 999.”