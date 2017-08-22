Banned motorist struck and kicked at police when caught

A banned motorist who struck a police officer on her collar bone after being caught driving without insurance has been given a suspended prison sentence of three months.

Single mother, Danielle McAllister, with an address now at Glenrosa Link, Belfast, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that police stopped McAllister on May 10 at the Cookstown Road, Dungannon, after police noticed from their records that the insurance policy for her vehicle was in the name of an older woman.

McAllister became aggressive when questioned by police, striking and kicking a police officer, and had to be restrained by handcuffs and taken to Dungannon police station, where she made a full admission to the offences of driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

A bench warrant was later issued for McAllister when she failed to turn up for her first appointment with her probation officer.

The defending solicitor explained that McAllister had just moved to Belfast and her mother, who she relied on for childminding, was away on holiday. She had missed the appointment because she had not been able to arrange alternative child care.

The solicitor went on to say that the probation report showed evidence of significant traumatic events in McAllister’s life, and a serious attempt to engage with social services and voluntary agencies. He also pointed out that McAllister had repeatedly expressed remorse to her probation officer, and conceded that her behaviour had been unacceptable.

However, District Judge John Meehan accused McAllister of deliberately trying to thwart justice by creating an insurance policy in her mother’s name. “That shows an element of calculation,” he said. He also pointed out her ‘annual appearances in court’ in relation to driving with no insurance.

“Even when disqualified from driving, she continues to structure an insurance policy to ensure that she would remain on the road,” he said. “We’re now down to what will it take to stop her.”

Her solicitor conceded that there was no doubt that her behaviour and prior record passed the threshold for a custodial sentence. However, he asked for a suspended sentence given that McAllister was working to rebuild relationships with her children.

Judge Meehan said he had every sympathy for her difficult circumstances but said these had very little to do with her driving record. “You have a resolved attitude to keep driving and thwart the intentions of law and order,” he said, warning her that this was her last opportunity to stop herself from going to jail, He handed her a prison sentence of three months suspended for two years and disqualified her from driving for two years.