Black Lough murder hoaxer ‘genuinely believed’ dream

A murder hoaxer, who sent police on a hunt for a woman’s body with a helicopter and dog search teams to a lake near Dungannon, was given the maximum 240 hours community service.

Petras Poderis appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to wasting police time and making false reports to a constable.

The 52-year-old, from Braeside in the town, led police officers on a wild goose chase when he rang 999 on August 9, claiming that he had murdered a woman and dumped her body at Ballysaggart Lough.

The court heard that the search operation cost in the region of £10,000 and used up 196 professional hours.

Police had to employ an interpreter to fully interview Poderis, who was intoxicated at the time. He told officers that he had gone to Tesco in Dungannon to buy a bottle of vodka and had met an unnamed woman there. He claimed they had taken a walk to the lough, and when she refused to have sex with him he had pushed her into the water. The woman had been unable to swim and as she drowned he ran away from the scene, the hoaxer told officers.

During the fake confession, the interviewing police officer noted the high degree of emotion Poderis expressed, stating that the suspect wept and held his head in his hands, and appeared genuinely remorseful for his deed.

A police helicopter and dog search team were dispatched to the lough to search for the body, along with further specialist search teams, and a serious crime scene investigation was maintained at the lough until the next day.

Poderis, who has a criminal record, later told police that it was all a big joke and had been done to annoy his partner. He had made a drunken vow to her that he would rather spend his life in prison rather than stay with her any longer.

The court heard how Poderis had been drinking a litre of vodka every day for ten days in the run up to the hoax claims, and that it had all been ‘a fantasy’. When police interviewed his partner, she had laughed at the murder claim and said that Poderis had returned home on the day of the hoax with a bottle of vodka. They had then gotten drunk and fallen into an argument.

Afterwards, Poderis told his partner that he had informed police that he had murdered her.

The defence solicitor told the court that Poderis had dreamed that the incident had actually occurred and was genuinely sorry for his behaviour. He pointed out that the defendant led a normal life, worked and supported his partner, and had no history of making false claims.

Judge John Meehan said he was unsure if the offence was down to simple drunken mischief.