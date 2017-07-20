Brain Tumour family day at Ballygawley

A local charity is to host its first ever Northern Ireland Family Day for those affected by a brain tumour.

The unique day out for families affected will take place in Ballygawley.

Todds Leap Activity Centre will host the first ever Northern Ireland Family day and extension of The Brain Tumour Charity’s much-loved Family Days as part of their commitment to supporting all those affected by this devastating disease.

The aim of The Brain Tumour Charity’s Family Days is to provide a fun, relaxing, and supportive experience for families where a parent is living with a brain tumour.

The free-to-attend days have proven to be a lifeline for parents and families affected by a parent’s diagnosis of a brain tumour to gain support from others going through similar experiences.

With a host of activities available on the day, including zip wires, giant swing and zorbing, arts and crafts and team tasks. The day is free to attend and lunch will be provided.

Andrea Hulse, Children and Families Worker said: “Our Family Days provide the opportunity to spend time together as a family whilst meeting other families who are going through similar experiences.

“Family Days are a wonderful opportunity to meet with others who have a similar experience and for children and young people living with a brain tumour, to connect with their peers and have fun away from the hospital, appointments and treatment. They are truly magical and we can’t wait to see you there.

The Family Day is free to attend and will be held on August 5, 10am-4pm, at Todds Leap Activity Centre, Todds Leap Road, Balleygawley www.thebraintumourcharity.org/family-days