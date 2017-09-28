Brave souls prepare for Cookstown Firewalk Challenge

There’s not long left now until Cookstown’s highly anticipated Firewalk Challenge in aid of suicide awareness in young people.

Almost 100 people have put their names down to hot foot it over the embers at Tullylagan Country House tomorrow (Friday) evening.

Those brave souls include at least three local councillors, including the DUP Chair of Mid Ulster Council Kim Ashton along with Trevor Wilson of the UUP, and Cathal Mallaghan from Sinn Féin.

Several community groups are also taking part in the fund raiser for the Niamh Louise Foundation Suicide Awareness.

They have the common goal of raising issues around mental health and emotional wellbeing in young people in the area.

Councillor Wilson said he was doing it to help aid the work of the Foundation. “Mental health, depression and suicide are really big issues for us in Mid Ulster area,” he said. “We all have a role to play in preventing the tragic loss of young life.”

There will be a range of speakers, activities and support organisations available which the organisers hope will help build resilience, confidence and self-belief in young people - whether that be in their sporting, academic or personal lives.

Supporting the event are Cookstown Fr Rocks GFC, Cookstown Hockey Club, Cookstown Youth, Cookstown Boxing Club and Dungannon Rugby Club.

Tickets are also available at Westland Spar and Sheehy’s, Cookstown, and Sloans Newagent’s Dungannon.

Expect smoking hot entrainment with comedians, Rock bands, fire walk, climbings wall, Nerf war, and loads more happening on the night.