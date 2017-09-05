Brian reaches regional finals in Spec-tacular style

It could be fourth time lucky for local man Brian O’Neill as he once again has been announced as a regional finalist in Specsavers’ annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition.

Brian was presented with a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £150 Specsavers voucher, by Specsavers Craigavon store director, JP Rice.

The Dungannon man, who is a customer of Specsavers in Rushmere Shopping Centre, was voted as a winner in the Northern Ireland over 60s age category.

He will now go forward to the next round of judging, competing against finalists from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales for a place in the prestigious final, where one overall winner will walk away with a cash prize of £10,000 and the coveted title Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2017.

Brian said: “This is the fourth time I’ve reached the regional finals of the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition and once again I’m delighted to be shortlisted.

“First and foremost, I wear glasses as a necessity and have been doing so for the past 20 years. But my glasses are without a doubt an accessory too.”