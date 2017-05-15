Broke window of kebab house

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a teenager who pleaded guilty to damaging a window belonging to the Turkish Kebab House in Cookstown.

Matthew Nolan, 19, from Tattenabuddagh Lane, Brookeborough, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offence occurred on February 25 of this year.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage, with his solicitor telling the court that a recent conviction had also been entered on the defendant’s criminal record.

The defendant will next appear in court on May 24.