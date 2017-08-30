Bulgarian motorist told to stop wasting court time

A Bulgarian motorist, who represented himself at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court, has been fined £75 and given three penalty points for using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Tomi Tomov, 51, from Railway Street, Armagh was ordered by Judge John Meehan to stop wasting court time after he failed to make clear how he would plead in response to the charge.

Through a translator, Tomov told the court, that if he was caught speaking on the phone, then he was guilty.

The judge responded: “I don’t know if you were speaking on the phone or not. Do you admit the offence?”

When Tomov began talking to the translator, Meehan told the defendant that the translator was not in court to have a conversation with him.

Tomov then pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard how police stopped the defendant driving his VW Golf at Main Street, Moygashel on March 3, after spotting him holding a mobile phone to his left ear,

When Judge Meehan asked Tomov did he have anything else to say, the defendant replied that his phone had rung while he was driving, and that he had not seen the police car behind.

Judge Meehan imposed the same punishment that would have been given at the roadside had Tomov, who holds a Bulgarian driving licence, been in possession of a UK licence. Tomov, who already had six points for a previous no insurance offence, was told he would lose his licence if convicted again.