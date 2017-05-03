£1m investment brings new stores to Cookstown

Cookstown’s main street has received a major retail boost with the opening of three big name stores in recent months.

Specsavers, which first launched in town in December, CeX which set up shop in February, and DV8 have all opened new stores totalling 11,100 sq ft.

And between them, the three retailers have also created 15 new local jobs in the last six months.

Specsavers and CeX are both new additions while DV8 relocated and upsized from it former store - which was also on the main shopping street.

Lambert Smith Hampton’s Retail Team, which was involved in all three transactions, said the news is a sign of confidence in was actively involved in all three new transactions.

Gary Martin, Associate Director at retail agency, Lambert Smith Hampton said: “This is a major investment by three large multinational retailers which is a sign of confidence in Northern Ireland’s provincial retail offering. These new retailers add to an already diverse mix of stores on Cookstown’s main street.

“While consumers are still attracted to large shopping centres and Belfast as a retail destination, our regional towns still have much to offer and this demand highlights the continued revitalisation of our high streets.”

Mid Ulster District Council Chairman, Cllr. Trevor Wilson, added: “One of our key priorities as a council is to create the conditions for growth in Mid Ulster and we are delighted to see this investment in Cookstown which has delivered business and employment opportunities to the town. We wish the new traders continued success.”