B&Q recalls heaters over safety fears

Home improvement and DIY chain B&Q has recalled a pair of heaters due to safety concerns.

The 3000W convector and industrial fan heaters have both shown excessive heat build-up in the plug, leading to scorching or deformation of the plug itself.

According to a company statement, a “precautionary decision to recall this product” has been taken “due to a potentially serious nature of the risk and our commitment to safety”.

The affected items are the Electric 3000W white turbo convector heater with timer, model DL 18A and with product barcode number 3663602910930, which was offered for sale between August 2016 and March 2017.

Also subject to the recall is the Electric 3000W red industrial dan heater, model: D030Y01, product barcode number 3663602911098, which was offered for sale between August 2016 and March 2017.

Anyone having purchased either product should stop using it immediately and contact the helpline - UK: 0300 303 4482 ROI: 1800 946 327*

*Monday to Friday 8.30am to 8.00pm, Saturday 9.00am to 5.00pm and Sunday 10.00am to 4.00pm