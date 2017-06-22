Business as usual as Moy Park goes on sale

The head of Moy Park has moved to calm fears over the future of the business which has been put on the market by its owner.

CEO Janet McCollum said it was business as usual for poultry giant firm which has been put up for sale by the debt-strapped Brazilian conglomerate JBS.

“JBS S.A. announced a programme of divestment focused on strengthening JBS’s financial position through net debt reduction,” Ms McCollum said.

“The assets currently under consideration for sale include the Moy Park business. Moy Park is a successful and growing food business with a solid financial standing. I have no doubt that our success is due to the great strengths of this business – our exceptional people, innovation and performance.

“I also know that this will ensure our continued growth and stability well into the future. Our priority remains business as usual – delivering outstanding quality, innovation and service to our customers and consumers.”

A £20m investment in Moy Park’s Dungannon facility was announced in late 2015. The investment increased production at Dungannon from 1.3 million to 2.3 million birds per week.

Founded in 1943, Moy Park is collectively the largest poultry processor in the province and also operates in GB making it one of the UK’s 15 biggest food companies.

The sale comes as JBS faces a political scandal two years after it bought Moy Park from Brazilian rival Marfrig. However, the union Unite called on political leaders to make sure the firm did not risk asset stripping as a result of the sale and the new owners respect workers rights.