Business workshop for young rural entrepreneurs

Do you live in a rural area, aged 16-30 and have a potential business idea? The RYE Connect Programme could help take your business idea further.

The Programme seeks to encourage young individuals from rural areas to consider self-employment as an option.

A three-day business workshop is planned for the local area next month.

The workshop will take place on Tuesdays August 15, 22 and 29 in the South West College, Burn Road, Cookstown.

Each day the programme will run from 10am – 4pm.

All young budding entrepreneurs are invited to bring their business idea along and explore it in more detail. Registration in advance is essential.

To date the programme has supported over 500 people. Two local young entrepreneurs, Joel Cuddy and Evander Hopper, both from outside Cookstown, have already benefited from the Programme. Joel is seeking to reform how users connect to the internet, whilst Evander seeks to design and manufacture bespoke innovative one-off products for the agricultural, architectural and industrial business sector.