Cookstown firm announces multi-million pound expansion

Cookstown-based manufacturing company CDE Global has revealed plans to invest in building a new, multi-million pound state-of-the-art office complex at its headquarters in the town.

The new office development, which will house 400, has received planning permission and is expected to begin construction in February, with a view to being completed within 18 months.

CDE Global designs and manufactures materials washing and classification equipment. In April, the company committed to creating 110 new jobs over the next six years as part of a £6.8m investment into the business.

The new office project represents an additional investment of £10m.

CDE also increased product assembly space at its Cookstown campus by 32% in January to allow for the production of 60 additional machines every year.

Brendan McGurgan, CDE’s Managing Director, said: “Our new offices on the Sandholes Road will provide office space for all staff based at our headquarters across engineering, product development, sales and marketing, project management, health and safety, procurement, logistics, HR and finance.

“The additional space will allow for our planned increase in employee numbers from the current level of just over 200. The new office will not only accommodate this growth in numbers but also allow for further expansion in the years after 2021.”

He added: “Our current expansion is being driven by an increase in demand in our export markets for CDE Global and CDEnviro. We are growing our global coverage in all of our regional markets and have a strong five year plan in place to ensure that this continues.

“We believe the layout of the new office will encourage greater levels of collaboration and allow us to host more inward visits from our customers. Our current offices will be transformed into a training facility for both our own people and our customers.”

