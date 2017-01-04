Cookstown’s Keylite Roof Windows marks record for sales growth

Cookstown-based Keylite Roof Windows has announced it’s highest ever calendar year growth since the company was established as part of the Keystone Group in 2001.

Known as a home grown success story, Keylite have been lauded as a major disrupter in the once stagnant roof window category.

Now with export sales up 30% in 2016, and major investment plans in place to grow sales in Europe even further, it is no surprise that Keylite are Europe’s fastest growing windows manufacturer.

Speaking as the company also welcomed winning ‘UK Supplier of the Year’ at the ‘Builder’s Merchants Awards’ for Excellence in London, Keylite MD John Duffin said the company’s success comes as no surprise;

“Our growth is based on a range of factors including our relationship with merchants, our incredible customer service and the culture of relentless innovation and continuous product improvement, which sits at the very heart of the business,” he said.

“The level of innovation across the Keystone Group is especially apparent here at Keylite, where we entered the market in 2001 and now hold just under 20% share of the UK market alone.”

Mr Duffin explained that their drive now was to expand across the European market which had led them to appoint four new sales staff in Germany and France to manage these emerging territories. “We’ve also significantly enhanced our company management team in the last year, and will recruit a number of additional director level posts in the coming months, including that of International Sales Director,” he continued.

He added Keylite would be exhibiting at BAU, Munich and Batimat, Paris is 2017, the largest construction trade fairs in Europe, which opened up another huge opportunity for the business.