Driving business growth in Mid Ulster Council area

One of Northern Ireland’s most entrepreneurial regions has joined Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce (NI Chamber).

Mid Ulster Council is the latest local authority to become a Corporate member of NI Chamber and joins Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council; Fermanagh and Omagh District Council; and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Corporate members represent the leading companies in Northern Ireland who help drive the development of the economy.

Emphasising the council’s commitment to growing the local economy, Councillor Trevor Wilson, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, said:

“Becoming a corporate member of NI Chamber is another part of the Council’s on-going work to create the kinds of partnerships and networks which can bring tangible benefits and opportunities for our businesses to help them grow, and our economy to strengthen, across a range of service and industrial sectors.

“I look forward to working with NI Chamber and to seeing the results of our new arrangement”.

Ann McGregor, Chief Executive of NI Chamber, said: “Mid Ulster is home to some of Northern Ireland’s biggest and most successful names in business many of whom are NI Chamber members including Henry Brothers, Genesis, Bloc Blinds, Terex, McAleer & Rushe and CDE Global.

“It is also the Small Business Capital of Northern Ireland in terms of business start-ups with the highly entrepreneurial region supporting approximately 50,000 jobs which are mainly concentrated within micro businesses and SMEs. NI Chamber is delighted to work with the council to drive business growth.”