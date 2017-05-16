IN FULL: NI property prices by local council area

A report detailing the price of residential property in Northern Ireland was published on Tuesday morning.
The report, which was published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (N.I.S.R.A.) is for the first quarter of 2017.
The standardised price for residential property in Northern Ireland as a whole is £124,007 and ranges from £109,411 in Derry City and Strabane District Council to £146,662 in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.
House Price Index and Standardised Price in each council area Q1 2017:
Antrim and Newtownabbey
Index: 111.3
Quarterly Change: -2.2%
Annual Change: 6.0%
Std Price: £127,920
Ards and North Down
Index: 106.4
Quarterly Change: -0.2%
Annual Change: 2.2%
Std Price: £142,807
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon
Index: 114.2
Quarterly Change: 1.3%
Annual Change: 4.5%
Std Price: £112,532
Belfast
Index: 109.6
Quarterly Change: -2.3%
Annual Change: 4.4%
Std Price: £115,868
Causeway Coast and Glens
Index: 117.7
Quarterly Change: -1.4%
Annual Change: 3.6%
Std Price: £127,081
Derry City and Strabane
Index: 115.6
Quarterly Change: 1.7%
Annual Change: 8.4%
Std Price: £109,411
Fermanagh and Omagh
Index: 117.2
Quarterly Change: -0.6%
Annual Change: 2.2%
Std Price: £112,358
Lisburn and Castlereagh
Index: 109.2
Quarterly Change: -1.3%
Annual Change: 3.0%
Std Price: £146,662
Mid and East Antrim
Index: 111.0
Quarterly Change: -3.1%
Annual Change: 3.8%
Std Price: £114,932
Mid Ulster
Index: 111.7
Quarterly Change: 0.5%
Annual Change: 2.0%
Std Price: £124,950
Newry, Mourne and Down
Index: 115.8
Quarterly Change: 2.3%
Annual Change: 7.9%
Std Price: £130,322