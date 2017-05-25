IN FULL: NI's top tourist attractions for 2016

The Giant's Causeway has been confirmed as the most popular tourist destination in Northern Ireland in 2016, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (N.I.S.R.A.).

"We are delighted that the Giant’s Causeway has been confirmed as the most popular visitor attraction in Northern Ireland in 2016," read a message on the Giant's Causeway Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

"Across the North Coast the National Trust currently employs 85 permanent staff and 130 full time and part time seasonal staff, all of whom work to ensure that our visitors receive the best experience possible."

The full top 10 list can be seen below.

1. The Giant's Causeway - 944,000 visitors.

2. Titanic Belfast - 667,000 visitors.

3. Ulster Museum - 460,000 visitors.

4. Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge - 440,000 visitors.

5. Londonderry's Walls - 404,000 visitors.

6. W5 - 370,000 visitors.

7. The Guildhall - 334,000 visitors.

8. Oxford Island - 225,000 visitors.

9. Pickie Fun Park - 225,000 visitors.

10. Belfast Zoo - 223,000 visitors.