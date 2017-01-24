Local Unionist MLAs with links to RHI scheme

In an effort to increase public confidence in politicians the UUP and DUP have released details of representatives with RHI links.

In Mid Ulster, UUP MLA Sandra Overend’s aunt and uncle have a boiler under the botched scheme, but she said she was ‘previously unaware’ of this.

Former Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Neil Somerville, has a boiler accredited under the RHI scheme in his family’s business, Clogher Valley Horses Welcome, which is run by his wife.

While representing the DUP for Upper Bann, Aughnacloy woman Carla Lockhart also has links to the scheme.

A statement from the DUP press office said: “Carla Lockhart has indicated that her sister-in-law’s husband is a farmer and is in the scheme. Carla has only recently become aware of this.”