McDonald’s open again after a major revamp

The McDonald’s restaurant in Cookstown has re-opened its doors, creating 20 new full time jobs, following a new, exciting transformation.

The revamped restaurant now offers customers the option of having their food delivered directly to their table as part of an exciting new customer experience which includes the introduction of a host of digital innovations.

Technology is at the heart of the transformation providing customers with more choice as to how they order and pay, adapting how the food is prepared and served and offering new technological features to create an environment that is even more welcoming and enjoyable.

One of the striking new features of the restaurant is the state of the art, self-order kiosks which will give customers the option of a brand new experience when choosing and ordering their food at McDonald’s.

They will be able to browse the entire menu and check out the nutritional information of each meal at the same time. In the kitchens, new lay-outs and increased technology means McDonald’s iconic products will be made to order for customers, with every burger and wrap being freshly prepared.

McDonald’s franchisee David Walker, who operates the Cookstown restaurant, said: “We’re thrilled with the transformation because we’re committed to offering our customers’ more choice and fast service.

“As a local businessman I am committed to investing within the local community, so I am delighted to offer our customers an even better experience at the restaurant. Our continued investment in the business enables us to expand our workforce and provide people with a valuable opportunity to work as part of the McDonald’s team.”

“Technology has a huge role to play in all walks of life, including our customers’ eating out experience, so the new technology we’ve introduced recognises the way people live their lives today.

“The addition of table service enables customers to order at the self-order kiosk and then sit down at a designated zone to get served. From mums coming in with their kids, to people having a working lunch, I expect the feedback to be positive.”

To complete the digital transformation, free to use tablets have been installed at some tables for customers who want to check their newsfeed and emails or play the latest games.

Paul Pomroy, CEO, McDonald’s UK, said: “We are confident that the investment we are making will bring new and exciting changes to McDonald’s in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK.

“We’ve listened to customer feedback and know we need to modernise in order to move the McDonald’s experience on, and remain relevant to the lives of the 3 million customers we serve daily.”

Our converted restaurants like this one in Cookstown will deliver a fast and easy experience, aided by digital and traditional ordering points ensuring we continue to be enjoyed by our customers.”

McDonald’s opened its first restaurant in Belfast in 1991 and Northern Ireland now has 28 restaurants employing over 2,200 people locally. All 28 McDonald’s restaurants in Northern Ireland will be fitted with this new technology within the next three years.