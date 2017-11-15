Mid-Ulster Business Awards - the winners

Here is a full list of the winners at tonight's 7th annual Mid-Ulster Business Awards.
Best Community Impact - The Junction - STEP - Sponsored by Dalradian Gold
Excellence in Tourism - Seamus Heaney HomePlace - Sponsored by Washing Bay
Readers Favourite Café/Takeaway - Lucy’s Loft - Sponsored by EMA Contracts
Excellence in People Development - Enisca Limited - Sponsored by Henry Brothers Magherafelt Ltd
Readers Favourite Restaurant - District 80 - Sponsored by EMA Contracts
Excellence in Innovation - AES Global Ltd - Sponsored by Innotech Centre, SWC
Best Digital Initiative & Use of Social Media - Azimap Cloud GIS - c/o Mallon Technology - Sponsored by Outsource Solutions (NI) Ltd
Best Customer Service - Killymoon Bouncy Castles - Sponsored by Gildernew & Co
Best Export Business - BA Components - Sponsored by Riada Resourcing
SME Business of the Year - Colloide Engineering Systems - Sponsored by First Trust
Best Manufacturer - Uform - Sponsored by Bank of Ireland
Best Retailer - McAtamney’s Butchers - Sponsored by Mid Ulster Mail
Business Person of the Year - Eamon Donnelly - Uform - Sponsored by Mid Ulster Enterprise
Lifetime Achievement Award - Noel McCrea (postumously) – Craemill Veterinary Clinic - Sponsored by Mid Ulster District Council
