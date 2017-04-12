Mid-Ulster Observer prints final edition

After a week of speculation over the closure of Mid Ulster's Observer group newspapers, they have confirmed that this week's papers, will be their last.

In a 'final issue' message to readers on the front page of the Mid-Ulster Observer, they said: "The management of Observer Newspapers NI Ltd regret to announce that this is the final edition of this weekly newspaper."

Citing stresses on the industry as one of the reasons, they added: "The newspaper industry has been subject to a steady decline in advertising and readership over recent years.

"In these challenging circumstances Observer Newspapers has struggled to sustain long-term sustainability.

"We regret that this has led to a decision to cease publication.

"We wish to sincerely thank our (sic) our readers and advertisers for their support down through the years."

In a National Union of Journalists Belfast Branch & District message last night (Tuesday), chapel members were also informed of the "news that it appears more than likely that some or all of the Mallon family papers - Armagh Observer, Dungannon Observer, Mid Ulster Observer, Lurgan & Portadown Examiner etc - are closing down at the end of this week".

It is understood that contributors were written to last week, thanking them for their "contributions down through the years".

Everyone at the Tyrone Times and Mid Ulster Mail was very saddened to hear this news, and our thoughts are with journalistic colleagues who have been affected.