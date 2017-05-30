NI bar owners reminded to renew liquor licence

Police in Northern Ireland are reminding owners of licensed premises to renew their liquor licences before the September 30, 2017 deadline.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Cargin explained: “It is important that all owners of licensed premise ensure their businesses comply with legislation therefore we are encouraging everyone to renew their liquor licenses no less than 3 weeks before the deadline.”



To do this you need to:



1 - Contact your local court office and notify them of your renewal.



2- Contact the District Commander for the policing district where your premises are situated. If you live in a different policing district to your licensed premises, you must notify the District Commander there.



3 - Contact the council office in which your business is located.



Chief Superintendent Stephen Cargin added: “If you are the owner of a pub, club or bar, the renewal of a liquor licence is your responsibility. You need to ensure your business complies with the current legislation as outlined in the Licensing (Northern Ireland) Order 1996.



“Previously a number of businesses have failed to renew their licence within the required time frame. It is important to note that failure to renew your licences before the deadline will mean that your business will not be allowed to sell alcohol until the licence has been renewed.”

