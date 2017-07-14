PRODUCT RECALL: Doritos Chilli Heatwave

PepsiCo is recalling packets of Doritos Chilli Heatwave tortilla crisps because they contain milk not mentioned in the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The packets being recalled have the following information:

Pack size: 150g; ‘Best Before’ date: 07/10/2017 and batch codes: GBC209 166 and GBC209 167 (time code affected between 23:47 – 01:00) 7174.

Pack size: 90g; ‘Best Before’ date: 07/10/2017 and batch codes: GBC207 166 and GBC207 167 (time code affected between 23:47 – 01:00) 7187.

The Food Standards Agency said anyone who may have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, should not eat it. Instead please call Pepsico’s consumer care line on 0800 274777 for a full refund.