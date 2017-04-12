Pupils are budding entrepreneurs

More than 500 budding entrepreneurs who set up businesses with Young Enterprise this year marked their achievements at The Big Celebration ’17, including students from St Patrick’s Academy, Sperrinview Special School, St Patrick’s College.

The Young Enterprise company Positivity Pocket’d from St Patrick’s Academy received the Southern area Social Impact award, while the St Patrick’s College company EpiStep won the Best Film Award. Nadia Allam from Sperrinview Special School was named as the Southern Area Overall winning Young Entrepreneur.

ositivity Pocketd from St Patrick's Academy picking up their award for Social Impact, pictured with Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Chief Executive Young Enterprise.

Speaking at the event, Derek Baker, Permanent Secretary for the Department of Education said: “One of the priorities of all of us involved in Education is to ensure that school leavers are equipped with the skills they need to succeed in both life and work. If we want to build a vibrant economy, we need to ensure that young people are encouraged to look beyond the traditional career paths.”